NA panel takes up legislative business, matters related to various public departments

ISLAMABAD, Nov 26 (APP):The National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior and Narcotics Control on Wednesday examined a proposal to establish a Food Street in Islamabad’s Blue Area and directed the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) to nominate an officer for consultations with local traders.

The NA’s Committee that met at Parliament House under the chairmanship of Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, MNA directed the CDA Chairman to present a report in this regard during the upcoming session.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Mr. Anjum Aqeel Khan, Chaudhary Naseer Ahmed Abbas, Malik Shakir Bashir Awan, Syed Rafiullah, Sardar Nabeel Ahmed Gabol, Nawabzada Mir Jamal Khan Raisani, Khawaja Izhar Ul Hassan, Ms. Rana Ansar and Mr. Muhammad Ijaz-ul-Haq, along with senior representatives from the Interior Ministry, Law Ministry, NADRA, CDA, ICT Police and IBECHS.

The Committee took up legislative business, including the Corrosive Substances Assault (Prevention and Protection) Bill, 2024, moved by Ms. Sharmila Sahiba Faruqui Hashaam. The ICT Administration informed the panel that the issue had already been addressed through the Acid and Burn Crime Bill, 2024, passed by the National Assembly. The Committee accordingly recommended that the new bill not be passed.

Two other bills, the Islamabad Capital Territory Dowry Restraint Bill, 2025, and the Islamabad (Preservation of Landscape) Bill, 2025 were deferred due to the mover’s request and non-attendance, respectively. Consideration of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2025 (Section 382A and 181), moved by Khawaja Izhar Ul Hassan, MNA, was also postponed for further review.

A significant portion of the meeting focused on delays in payments for lands acquired by the CDA across sectors E-12, C-13, C-14, C-15, C-16 and H-16, a matter raised through a Calling Attention Notice by MNAs Anjum Aqeel Khan and Ibrar Ahmed. The CDA Chairman informed the committee of earlier scheduled but unattended meetings and subsequent partial discussions. The Committee directed him to hold a conclusive meeting on December 2, 2025, with MNAs Rafiullah, Aqeel Khan, Ibrar Ahmed and Minister of State for Law and Justice Aqeel Malik, and to submit a progress report.

The Committee also reviewed land records of the Intelligence Bureau Employees Cooperative Housing Society (IBECHS) and Gulberg Greens. The Circle Registrar informed members that several government dues remained unpaid. The Committee ordered immediate clearance of all outstanding dues and reiterated that housing societies must compensate for use of village roads, damage to gas pipelines, and ensure proper restoration or rerouting. The IBECHS Secretary was further directed to obtain NOCs from SNGPL and provide complete details of plots in Gulberg Greens and Gulberg Residencia, along with rectification of any irregularities.

A briefing by the DG NADRA on irregular issuance of CNICs/MNICs to non-entitled Bengali nationals in Karachi an issue flagged by MNA Syed Nabeel Ahmed Gabol prompted the Committee to direct the NADRA Chairman to meet the MNA, take disciplinary action and present findings in the next meeting.

Raising concerns over labour rights, MNA Syed Rafiullah informed the Committee that many workers at Parliament Lodges were being paid below the government-mandated minimum wage. He insisted that wages be transferred directly to workers’ bank accounts to ensure transparency. The CDA pledged compliance with minimum wage rules and bank-based payments.

Syed Rafiullah, MNA raised the issue of alleged misbehavior by the SHO of Police Station Banigala toward the President and members of the Pakistan Nursing and Midwifery Council. He said the brief submitted by the SSP (Operations) was “unsatisfactory” and stressed that the incident was “a matter of parliamentary integrity, not a personal dispute.” The Committee directed the Secretary, Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control, to meet the MNA and present a comprehensive report in the next sitting.