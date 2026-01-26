NA panel seeks strict implementation of transport monetization policy

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP):The National Assembly Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat has directed Cabinet Division to circulate instructions to all the Ministries/Divisions to ensure strict compliance of the transport monetization policy.

The committee met under the chairmanship of Malik Ibrar Ahmad, MNA in Islamabad.

The Committee was of the view that monetization policy of the government aimed to reduce the burden of vehicle maintenance and PoL on government exchequer, however the benefit could not be achieved in real. The Committee expressing its reservation on observance of the policy said that the use of official vehicles for private use was pervasive which needed to be strictly checked.

The Committee decided to pend its further discussion on a private members bill titled the Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2024 till its next meeting. Meanwhile the Establishment Division was asked to share the draft Civil Servants (Declaration & Prohibition of Foreign Nationality) Rules 2025 with the Committee. The Committee was apprised that the issue was under discussion in the Secretary’s Committee on reference by the Prime Minister.

The Special Secretary Establishment Division informed that the Secretary’s committee endorsed the draft Civil Servants (Declaration & Prohibition of Foreign Nationality) Rules 2025 and would be submitted to the Prime Minister for further directions.

The Committee while discussing the private Members bill titled the Federal Employees Benevolent Fund and Group Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2024 moved by MNA Syed Rafiullah expressed its displeasure on the pace of the Actuarial study which was supposed to be completed within ninety days.

The committee directed Benevolent and Group Insurance Funds Management to pursue acquiring data from all the government departments who were beneficiary of the Benevolent and group insurance funds and provide the same to the Actuarial Study of both the Funds.

The Committee also decided to strictly monitor the progress on the bill through taking it up in its future meetings. The Committee was of the view that government employees should be given financial benefit on their retirement instead of his death.

The Benevolent Fund Management informed that presently 40 percent of the data had been shared with the Actuarial firm.

The Committee decided to have a comprehensive briefing on the administration of Islamabad Club in its next meeting.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Tahira Aurangzeb, Nuzhat Sadiq, Farah Naz Akbar, Nelson Azeem, Irfan Ali Leghari, Syed Rafiullah, Shahida Begum, Noor Alam Khan, Mover, Secretary Cabinet Division, Secretary Establishment Division, Special Secretary Establishment Division and senior Officers of the concerned departments.