NA panel seeks crackdown on SIM fraud, cyber scams

ISLAMABAD, Sep 03 (APP):The National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior and Narcotics Control on Thursday called for stronger safeguards against fraudulent calls, illegal issuance of SIMs, misuse of biometric data and financial scams, directing the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), banks, law enforcement agencies and cellular operators to jointly devise measures to protect citizens and curb cyber fraud.

The committee met at Parliament House under the chairmanship of Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz and reviewed the implementation of its previous recommendations besides taking up a number of issues relating to cybercrime, revenue records, narcotics control, Islamabad’s law and order and the capital’s development.

During a detailed briefing by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), PTA, cellular mobile operators and banking sector representatives, the committee expressed serious concern over the misuse of citizens’ biometric information and called for stronger verification and monitoring mechanisms.

The PTA informed the committee that around 18.2 million SIMs had been blocked during the preceding two and a half years, while fines had also been imposed on cellular operators over regulatory violations.

The committee stressed the need for enhanced verification technologies, including facial and iris recognition, immediate alerts to customers whenever a new SIM was issued in their names and stronger coordination among the PTA, NADRA, banks, law enforcement agencies and cellular operators.

It also discussed unauthorised withdrawals, rented and mule bank accounts and difficulties in the timely blocking and recovery of fraudulent funds.

The committee directed the authorities to formulate practical legislative, regulatory and technical measures to strengthen Pakistan’s cybersecurity framework and protect citizens from financial fraud.

It further called for greater public awareness about the unauthorised use of foreign SIMs and directed that social media platforms be monitored to prevent their illegal promotion.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control, chairman PTA and heads of cellular mobile operators were directed to sit together, resolve the issues and submit a comprehensive report to the committee.

The committee also expressed serious concern over the prolonged delay in the transfer and settlement of land and revenue records between Islamabad and Rawalpindi, including records relating to Khanadag, Khannakak and Shakriyal.

It observed that the delay is causing difficulties for citizens and directed the concerned authorities to expedite the settlement process.

It also ordered an examination of computerised revenue records and directed that these be made available to the Islamabad administration wherever possible.

The committee directed the Chief Commissioner or concerned senior officers, Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi and Assistant Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), among other officials, to personally attend its next meeting.

On legislation, the committee recommended passage of The Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2026 by the National Assembly. Members belonging to the Pakistan Peoples Party recorded their dissenting note on the bill.

Consideration of The Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2025 was deferred until the next meeting as the Minister for Law and Justice was out of the country.

The Islamabad Police also briefed the committee on the prevailing law and order situation, the Safe City Project and narcotics control.

The committee directed the launch of anti narcotics awareness campaigns, particularly against ICE and other synthetic drugs, in schools, universities, neighborhoods and communities across Islamabad.

It called for stronger police community engagement, improved intelligence mechanisms and periodic rotation of investigators who had remained posted at the same police station for prolonged periods.

It also directed strict verification of candidates claiming the Islamabad local quota in police recruitment and stressed that cameras installed under the Safe City Project should be made fully functional.

The committee further directed registration of FIRs against persons involved in drug related activities and decided to convene a separate meeting to discuss Islamabad’s law and order situation and the Safe City Project.

Discussion on the Islamabad Master Plan was deferred due to the absence of the CDA chairman.

The committee expressed concern over ongoing road works, inadequate drainage systems, development of residential areas without the requisite NOCs and delays in the release and utilisation of development funds.

The chairman directed the CDA to furnish relevant layout plans and reports and ordered the CDA chairman to personally attend the next meeting to brief the committee on the Islamabad Master Plan, Parliament Lodges, roads, funding and other outstanding matters concerning Parliament.

The committee also deferred consideration of a briefing regarding the implementation of an order concerning the former secretary general of the Intelligence Bureau Employees Cooperative Housing Society (IBECHS), Islamabad.

The Circle Registrar of Cooperative Housing Societies and the President/Secretary of IBECHS were directed to attend the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Interior and Narcotics Control Talal Chaudhry and members of the committee, along with senior officials of the Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control, Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, CDA, NCCIA, FIA, PTA, Islamabad Police and Punjab Board of Revenue.