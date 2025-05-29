NA panel salutes military valour, orders pre-Eid salary payout for state media

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP): National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information & Broadcasting, Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution commending the professionalism of the valiant Armed Forces of Pakistan for their successful defense of the nation’s sovereignty in repelling Indian aggression and expressed its complete solidarity with the Armed Forces of Pakistan, while reaffirming the nation’s unwavering support for their efforts in protecting the country against any threat.

The Committee also appreciated the leadership role of the Prime Minister of Pakistan during this conflict.

The Committee also appreciated the effective role played by both private and official media of Pakistan in doing factual and responsible coverage during the recent crisis, countering fake news and propaganda disseminated by the enemy.

The Committee reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to peace and asserted that any aggression will be met with a strong and professional response.

The Committee met under the Chairmanship of Pullain Baloch, MNA in PTV Headquarters, Islamabad.

While taking up agenda related to PTV, the Standing Committee directed PTV management to ensure disbursement of salaries and pensions to serving and retired employees of the State Broadcaster before forthcoming Eid.

Likewise, the Committee directed PBC and SRBC managements to ensure payments to their respective employees.

The committee was apprised that PTV earned advertising revenue of Rs. 7503/- million against Rs.6197/-million target set forth in the budget 2023-24 and target set for current year was likely to be achieved.

The Committee was informed that PTV was facing the financial constraints and major chunk of Rs.10 billion collected on account of TV fee in electricity bill was mostly utilized for the payment of salaries and pensions.

The Committee was further apprised that due to enhancement of PTV screens, generated a lot of vibrancy and activity through relaunch of featuring new faces had resulted in increase in PTV viewership.

The Committee was further apprised that PTV had a well-coordinated Pension Management system, however, further enhancement was under discussion with Punjab Information Technology Board.

Regarding delay in payment of salaries, the Committee was informed that due to diversion of funds for payment of emergent international financial obligations and acquisition of international media rights, the organization had undergone temporary financial constraints.

The PTV management also presented details of non-performing and politically appointed employees that were laid off during current restructuring.

While taking notice of delay in allotment of plots to journalists in Sector F-14/F-15 and Barha Kahu, Islamabad, the Committee directed the Ministry to finalize the scrutiny of the applications and redress the grievances of all those aggrieved within next two months.

The Committee was of the view that the journalists were facing multitude of issues due to this inordinate delay on the part of Ministry.

The Committee while talking up report of one of its sub-Committee appointed under the Convenership of Mahtab Akbar Rashdi, MNA on PEMRA (Amendment) bill, 2025 moved by Asia Naz Tanoli directed PEMRA to give its views on the recommendations of the Sub-committee.

The Convener and the Mover of the Bill separately apprised the Committee about the report in question.

The meeting was attended by Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry, Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, MNAs; Nadeem Abbas, Kiran Imran Dar, Asia Naz Tanoli, Kiran Haider, Salahuddin Junejo, Mehtab Akbar Rashdi, Ms. Sehar Kamran, Syed Amin Ul Haque, Rana Ansar, Asif Khan, Waqas Akram, Muhammad Moazzam Ali Khan, Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri attended the meeting.

Ministry of Information was represented by Director General (IP), Director General (PBC) and other officers of departments under Ministry.