NA panel reviews Pakistan’s overseas missions, lauds Pakistan’s diplomacy

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP): The National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs on Monday reviewed a range of policy, administrative and oversight matters relating to Pakistan’s foreign missions abroad during a meeting held at Parliament House under the chairpersonship of Hina Rabbani Khar.

The committee, while reviewing recommendations regarding the transition from rented to owned properties for foreign missions and consulates, including the development of a structured mechanism to address repair and maintenance expenditures, examined various options, including long-term mortgages and other viable financing mechanisms.

It emphasized the need for a cost-effective and sustainable strategy to reduce recurring rental expenditures over time through the creation of owned assets or mortgage-based arrangements. The chair underscored the need for measures aimed at enhancing the administrative efficiency, professionalism, and overall robustness of Pakistan’s foreign missions.

While discussing the agenda relating to the exploration of the option to merge WTO mission operating under the MoC with Pakistan’s Mission to the UN in Geneva, the Committee suggested that the WTO mission may be subsumed within the Pakistan Mission to the UN in Geneva, keeping in view the existing workload, efficacy, the relevance of the WTO in the contemporary global trade environment, and the overarching international trade framework.

On the agenda pertaining to the role of Trade and Investment Counsellors/Attachés in promoting Pakistan’s economic and commercial interests abroad, the Committee stressed the need for more innovative approaches to engagement with trade partners. The Committee further underscored the importance of deploying specialized personnel with comprehensive training, clear career progression pathways, and performance-based evaluation mechanisms to make economic diplomacy more impactful and result-oriented.

While discussing agenda related to rationalizing Pakistan’s missions abroad, the Committee emphasized the need to adopt a holistic and overarching approach. Members called for the development of a clear policy framework for the optimal utilization of available resources. The Committee noted that while Pakistan’s diplomatic performance at the international level has been commendable, policies must be viewed in a broader context, taking into account ground realities.

The meeting was attended by members Ali Zahid, Danyal Chaudhary, Muhammad Khan Daha, Isphanyar M. Bhandara, Shaista Pervaiz, Nuzhat Sadiq, Shazia Marri and Dr Muhammad Farooq Sattar. Senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), led by Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch, along with officers from the Ministry of Commerce, were also present.