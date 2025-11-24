NA panel reviews delays in FGEHA Projects

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP):National Assembly Standing Committee on Housing and Works met on Monday to deliberate on delays in the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) projects and issues faced by employees of the Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD) following its winding up.

The meeting chaired by MNA Moulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri convened at Parliament House to deliberate on the agenda items.

The Committee expressed concern over delays in all FGEHA projects, which are increasing the financial burden on both the allottees and the Authority. The issue of the constitutional quota also came under discussion, with the Committee emphasizing the need for transparency and directing the Authority to provide complete and verified allotment lists.

The DG, FGEHA assured the Committee that the Expression of Interest (EOI) and proposal for the F-14/15 and Lifestyle Apartment (G-13) projects would be finalized shortly. He informed Members that preparatory work is underway and that all technical and financial details will be completed following the posting of the new Director (Land).

The Committee reiterated the importance of strict adherence to timelines and transparency, noting that delays in these projects have adversely affected both the allottees and the Authority.

The Ministry was directed to share the drafted AAR-2002 for the Committee’s review. Members stressed that timely submission is essential for clarity, uniformity, and transparency, and noted that the Committee will assess its legal alignment and propose necessary improvements.

The Committee also recommended ensuring full adjustment and job security for all employees of the Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD) during the ongoing institutional transition. It underscored, in unequivocal terms, that no employee should face job loss, displacement, or any form of disadvantage as a result of the winding up of the PWD.

The Committee confirmed the minutes of the previous meeting held on July 17, 2025, and reviewed the implementation status of earlier recommendations. The Members recited Fateha for the departed soul of Director (Land) Ihsan Elahi and appreciated his meritorious services and valuable contributions to the FGEHA.

The meeting was attended by Members Anjum Aqeel Khan, Ibrar Ahmad, Nasir Iqbal Bosal, Anwar Ul Haq Chaudhary, Seema Mohi-ud-Din Jamili, Dr. Darshan, Amir Ali Khan Magsi, Haji Rasool Bux Chandio, Samina Khalid Ghurki (via Zoom), Usman Ali, and senior officers including the Additional Secretary from the Ministry of Housing and Works and its attached departments.