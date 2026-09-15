NA panel demands timely completion of delayed housing schemes

ISLAMABAD, Sep 15 (APP):National Assembly Standing Committee on Housing and Works, chaired by Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, MNA, expressed serious concern over delays in major public housing projects in Islamabad and directed the relevant authorities to ensure their timely, transparent and result-oriented completion, while safeguarding the interests of allottees.

The Committee reviewed the performance and functions of the Pakistan Infrastructure Development Company Limited (PIDCL) and was briefed on its institutional restructuring, technical capacity and development activities.

The Committee appreciated PIDCL’s initiatives, including SAP/ERP, RAAST-based payments, E-Office, EPADS and GIS-based project monitoring, and emphasized transparency, sound financial management and effective project oversight.

The Committee was briefed by FGEHA on the delayed Lifestyle Residency Apartments Project, G-13. The Ministry informed that the delay was caused by financial constraints, disputes between the JV partners, contractual and management issues, and subsequent termination of the construction agreement. Moreover, the substantial escalation in construction costs had adversely affected the project’s financial viability at the original allottee rates. Accordingly, FGEHA is exploring a PPP/business model to utilize commercial inventory for financing completion of the residential component while minimizing any additional financial burden on existing allottees.

After hearing the grievances of the allottees and stakeholders, the Chairman, Standing Committee on Housing and Works, Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, expressed serious concern over the prolonged delay in the Lifestyle Residency Apartments Project, G-13, despite payment of the required amounts by the allottees. He directed the concerned authorities to take immediate measures for resumption and early completion of the project.

The Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Works, informed the Committee that, pursuant to the directions of the Honourable Minister, progress had been made towards restarting the project and that the working for a new Joint Venture agreement is going to be finalized for advertisement shortly. The Committee directed the concerned department to ensure tangible progress without further delay, safeguard the interests of the allottees, and ensure early completion and timely handing over of possession.

The Committee reiterated that prolonged delays in public housing projects are unacceptable and directed that progress on all projects be regularly reported until their completion.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Anjum Aqeel Khan, Ibrar Ahmad, Haji Rasool Bux Chandio, Samina Khalid Ghurki (online), Usman Ali, Syed Sami Ul Hassan Gilani, Seema Mohi-ud-Din Jamali and Dr. Darshan, along with the Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works, and senior officers of the Ministry and its attached departments.