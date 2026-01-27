NA panel defers key bills, orders immediate removal of unnecessary checkpoints in Islamabad

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP):The National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior and Narcotics Control on Tuesday deferred multiple government and private-member bills while issuing firm directives to the Islamabad administration to address worsening traffic congestion and remove unnecessary internal police checkpoints across the federal capital.

Chaired by Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, MNA, the Committee met at Parliament House and confirmed minutes of its previous sitting without amendment.

The Committee reviewed three major government bills—the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Pakistan Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2025—but deferred all three due to pending stakeholder input. The Ministry of Law and Justice was instructed to bring a consolidated version of the ICT Local Government Bill in a later meeting.

The panel also took up the Pakistan Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2025 moved by Khawaja Izhar ul Hassan, who highlighted longstanding hardships faced by communities with unresolved citizenship status. Members acknowledged the gravity of the matter but noted that citizenship thresholds involve political, legal and security sensitivities. The Committee deferred the bill and called for broader consultation with the federal government and political leadership.

In a significant move for senior citizens, the Committee approved with amendment the Islamabad Capital Territory Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2025 tabled by Dr. Sharmila Faruqui, allowing elderly citizens to claim concessions using their CNIC instead of a separate senior citizen card. The Ministry assured that necessary rules would be framed within six months.

The Committee also deliberated upon the Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2025, moved by Ms. Sehar Kamran, which proposed voluntary drug screening in educational institutions. While recognizing rising drug abuse among students, Members cited concerns over data privacy, constitutional limits, and lack of rehabilitation mechanisms. The Anti-Narcotics Force clarified that medical screening does not fall under its mandate. The Committee recommended that the bill not be passed in its current form and advised exploring alternative legislative avenues.

Taking up a Calling Attention Notice regarding delayed compensation to landowners in CDA-acquired sectors—including E-12, C-13, C-14, C-15, C-16 and H-16—the Committee directed CDA’s Chairman to submit a comprehensive report within a week.

A detailed briefing on Islamabad’s traffic congestion was also presented by the DIG Traffic/CTO. Members expressed serious concern over persistent gridlocks, unnecessary internal checkpoints, and unprofessional behavior by some police personnel. Heavy traffic volume, development projects and security checks were flagged as major contributors.

The Chair instructed authorities to immediately remove all non-essential internal checkpoints and limit them strictly to entry and exit points of the capital. Emphasizing urgent relief for commuters, he directed that congestion on Lathrar Road at Taramri Chowk and Ali Pur Bank stop be resolved without delay. Provision of laptops and digital devices to checkpoint personnel for real-time vehicle verification was also emphasized.

The Committee further pointed out traffic issues on IGP Road, Constitution Avenue, Chungi No. 26, Airport Road, and areas affected by private truck stoppages. The DIG Traffic was instructed to submit a progress and compliance report in the next meeting, while the Ministry of Interior was advised to address staffing shortages in Islamabad Traffic Police.

The meeting was attended by Ministers of State for Interior and for Law and Justice, along with MNAs Anjum Aqeel Khan, Chaudhary Naseer Ahmed Abbas, Malik Shakir Bashir Awan, Syed Rafiullah, Sardar Nabeel Ahmed Gabol, Abdul Qadir Patel, Nawabzada Mir Jamal Khan Raisani, Khawaja Izhar ul Hassan, Rana Ansar, Muhammad Ijaz-ul-Haq, Dr. Sharmila Faruqui, Sehar Kamran and Ibrar Ahmed, besides senior officials from relevant ministries and departments.