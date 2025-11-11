Tuesday, November 11, 2025
NA offers Fatiha for Senator Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, Nov 11 (APP):The National Assembly on Tuesday offered Fatiha for the departed soul of Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui.
On the request of the chair, Syed Imran Ahmad Shah led the Fatiha.
Senator Irfan Siddiqui passed away on Monday in Islamabad after a brief illness. He was a renowned columnist, political commentator, and senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).
He also served as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Affairs and was the party’s Parliamentary Leader in the Senate.
