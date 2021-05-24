ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP):The National Assembly on Monday offered Fateha for the departed souls of younger brother of Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, victims of Rohri road accident, police and army officals martyred in Shikarpur and Waziristan.

Maulana Abdul Abkbar Chitrali led the Fateha on the request of Speaker Asad Qaisar.