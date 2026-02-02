NA offers Fateha for deceased, terrorism martyrs

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 02 (APP):The National Assembly on Monday offered Fateha (prayer) for deceased lawmakers, relatives of parliamentarians and victims of recent terrorist attacks, as Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq led the House in collective supplication.

The Speaker informed members of the passing of the mother of Minister of State Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani, the father-in-law of MNA Riaz Fatyana, the sister of MNA Sofia Saeed, and former MNA Mohammad Shah Khagga.

The House was also told that Lieutenant Colonel Imran Riaz and five civilians were martyred in a terrorist attack in Dera Ismail Khan, while a recent incident in Balochistan claimed the lives of 18 civilians and 16 security personnel. According to the announcement, security forces killed 177 militants in subsequent operations.

Members also offered prayers for Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry.

Maulana Misbahuddin later led the House in prayers for the departed souls and for peace and stability in the country.