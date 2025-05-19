NA lawmakers laud armed forces, urge unity amid Indian aggression

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP): Lawmakers in the National Assembly on Monday lauded the armed forces for their swift and effective response to Indian aggression and called for national unity to counter external threats.

Speaking on the floor of the House, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Khalid Hussain Magsi described Pakistan’s recent defense response as a divinely aided triumph, urging the nation to express gratitude through faith, repentance and prayers rather than celebratory displays.

“This victory is not merely the result of strategy or manpower—it is a blessing from Allah,” he said. “A Muslim’s strongest weapon is faith, gratitude, and seeking forgiveness.”

He emphasized the need to project a positive image of Pakistan on the global stage.

On the issue of Balochistan, Magsi described the province as the “backbone of Pakistan,” and praised the patriotism of tribal leaders.

He lauded JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for his role in fostering national unity and reaffirmed unwavering support for Palestine. “Masjid Al-Aqsa is in our hearts—we will stand for it as we stand for Pakistan,” he added.

JUI-F lawmaker Noor Alam Khan highlighted the ongoing threat of terrorism, accusing India’s intelligence agency, RAW, of orchestrating the recent train attack in Balochistan. He called for diplomatic efforts to expose India’s involvement in subversive activities and remind the world of Pakistan’s sacrifices in the global war on terror.

He also appreciated the National Assembly Speaker’s role in uniting political forces during the recent crisis.

PTI MNA Shehryar Afridi condemned the ideology of India’s Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), terming it a threat to humanity.

He reiterated PTI founder unwavering support for the armed forces, calling them a source of national pride. Afridi also acknowledged the support of international allies including China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Bangladesh and Azerbaijan.

SIC legislator Muhammad Atif Khan denounced Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s anti-Muslim and anti-Pakistan policies. “This victory came from Allah. Now we must prepare for what comes next,” he cautioned, urging continued vigilance.

PPPP MNA Nawabzada Mir Jamal Khan Raisani condemned India’s persistent aggression, asserting that its attacks targeted both Pakistan’s land and faith. Raisani, whose family members have laid down their lives for the nation, reaffirmed Balochistan’s central role in national integrity and blamed India for inciting unrest in the province.

PML-N MNA Sheikh Aftab Ahmad called the recent developments a turning point in Pakistan’s history. “The world has seen Pakistan united in the face of aggression,” he said, praising the Pakistan Armed Forces and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for their courageous and timely response. He also urged the international community to play its part in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN resolutions and the aspirations of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

PML-N lawmaker Mian Khan Bugti commended Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir for his firm leadership in responding to Indian provocations.

He stressed the need for robust measures to counter attempts to destabilize Balochistan and emphasized the province’s strategic significance to Pakistan’s national unity.

SIC lawmaker Rana Atif also strongly condemned India’s hostile actions, terming them a direct threat to regional peace and stability. He said the aggression had once again exposed the Modi government’s anti-Muslim and anti-Pakistan mindset.

Rana Atif praised the professionalism and bravery of the armed forces, especially the Pakistan Air Force, for their effective and swift response.

“Despite our political differences, we have always stood united in defense of our motherland,” he said. “The nation, irrespective of political affiliation, has shown remarkable solidarity, sending a clear message to the world—Pakistan is united and indivisible when it comes to national sovereignty.”

