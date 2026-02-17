NA enacts 46 laws as second parliamentary year concludes

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP):The 16th National Assembly closed its second parliamentary year with a strong legislative record, enacting 46 laws—40 Government Bills and six Private Members’ Bills—and adopting 27 resolutions on issues of national importance.

During the year, the House introduced 59 Government Bills and received 14 from the Senate, of which 46 were passed. In addition, 48 Private Members’ Bills were tabled and 38 transmitted from the Senate, with 13 securing passage. Ultimately, 40 Government Bills and six Private Members’ Bills were enacted into law, underscoring the Assembly’s legislative productivity in its second year.

The National Assembly held 11 sessions, including three joint sittings, completing 130 working days and 87 actual sitting days, with a cumulative duration of 237 hours and 36 minutes. In the exercise of its constitutional oversight mandate, the Assembly admitted 7,625 questions, of which 1,710 were answered by the concerned ministries. A total of 329 Calling Attention Notices were received, with 49 discussed on the floor of the House.

Fifteen Adjournment Motions were submitted, of which 13 were disallowed. Furthermore, 33 Questions of Privilege were raised; six were referred to the relevant Standing Committee, eighteen remain under process, six were disallowed, and two were withdrawn. In addition, 263 Motions under Rule 259 were received, with four included in the Orders of the Day and three discussed.

During the Budget Session for the Financial Year 2025–26, the Annual Budget was passed following comprehensive debate and incorporation of amendments proposed by Members in the Finance Bill. Notably, for the first time in parliamentary history, the Budget Bill 2025–26 was referred to the Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue, comprising members from both the National Assembly and the Senate, which actively reviewed the federal budget.

Key legislative milestones included the 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill, the Digital Nation Pakistan Act, 2025, aimed at regulating cybersecurity and strengthening digital infrastructure; amendments to the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act and the Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants Act, 2025, to enhance national security; the National Commission on the Status of Women (Amendment) Act, 2025; and the National Forensics Agency Act, 2024.

Throughout the year, the Speaker conducted the proceedings of the House with impartiality and played a pivotal role in fostering constructive engagement between the government and the opposition on matters of national significance. Special emphasis was placed on strengthening the Question Hour to ensure effective ministerial accountability.

In cases where important public-related questions remained unanswered, relevant secretaries were summoned and directed to provide timely and comprehensive responses before the House. The Speaker consistently reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining open and inclusive engagement with all Members, particularly those from the opposition benches.

Key parliamentary forums, including the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus, the Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights, the Young Parliamentarians Forum, and the Parliamentary Task Force on Sustainable Development Goals, were revitalized to promote inclusive and participatory governance.

These forums organized policy dialogues, legislative workshops, public consultations, and international engagements. The establishment of provincial caucuses further expanded grassroots participation and strengthened coordination between federal and provincial stakeholders.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also actively advanced parliamentary diplomacy during the second parliamentary year. He participated in the Pro-Palestine Parliamentary Conference in Türkiye, undertook official visits to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, attended the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament and the 151st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Geneva, led a parliamentary delegation to the Kingdom of Bahrain, and hosted the Third Trilateral Speakers’ Conference in Islamabad.

Through engagements with parliamentary counterparts across Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas, he further strengthened bilateral and multilateral cooperation and enhanced Pakistan’s parliamentary outreach.

To promote greater youth engagement in democratic processes, the Youth Internship Program, initiated in 2014, continued to provide young individuals with hands-on exposure to parliamentary procedures and legislative work. During the second parliamentary year, over 20,000 youth applied for 400 internship opportunities, demonstrating heightened youth interest and engagement in parliamentary affairs.

Additionally, the official social media platforms of the National Assembly were reactivated to enhance public access to parliamentary activities and information. The introduction of live streaming of proceedings through NA TV further strengthened transparency, accessibility, and public participation in parliamentary processes.

The second parliamentary year of the 16th National Assembly thus stands as a testament to strengthened legislative performance, effective oversight, enhanced transparency, active parliamentary diplomacy, and a renewed commitment to democratic values under the leadership of the Speaker National Assembly.