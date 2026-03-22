NA Dy Speaker condoles death of Sherry Rehman’s daughter

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP): Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Marvi Khurshid Malik, daughter of senior PPP leader, Senator Sherry Rehman.

In his condolence message, he extended heartfelt sympathies to Sherry Rehman and her bereaved family, terming the loss as irreparable.

He said that the passing of a child is an unbearable tragedy for any parent and acknowledged the immense pain the family is going through.

Mustafa Shah said that he stands in solidarity with the grieving family in this difficult time and shares their sorrow.

He prayed that Allah Almighty grant patience and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss and bless the departed soul with eternal peace and a high place in Jannah.