NA discusses regional situation

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (APP): Lawmakers in the National Assembly on Tuesday discussed the current regional situation, suspending routine business.

Senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Abdul Qadir Patel praised the armed forces for their dedication and sacrifices in protecting Pakistan’s security and sovereignty.

He said the nation stands united besides the military in fighting terrorism and external threats.

Patel also expressed concern over violence in Palestine and Iran and urged the government to strengthen diplomatic efforts to protect innocent lives and raise these issues at international forums.

Lawmaker Hameed Hussain of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan (MWMP) called for unity among Muslim countries.

He praised Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for his leadership and urged the government to use diplomacy to prevent the loss of innocent lives.

Aasia Ishaque of Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) also commended Pakistan’s armed forces for their role in combating terrorism.

PPP member Sehar Kamran praised Ayatollah Khamenei’s contributions to Iran and the Muslim world and criticized Israel’s actions in the region.

She emphasized that Pakistan should pursue a strong and balanced foreign policy focused on peace, stability, and protecting innocent lives.

PPP legislator Shehla Raza called for national unity amid challenges in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She urged all political forces and institutions to work together to safeguard Pakistan’s sovereignty and ensure lasting peace. She also expressed solidarity with Iran, mourning the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei, and stressed the importance of respecting international law and the UN Charter.

PPP’s Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur expressed support for the Iranian people and government, noting that martyrdom is a great honor. He said Pakistan and Turkey are strong Muslim nations, and if they remain stable, they could strengthen the Muslim world; otherwise, regional challenges may worsen.