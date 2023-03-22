NA, Deputy Speaker extends felicitation on arrival of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP): National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Wednesday have extended their felicitations to the nation and the Muslim Ummah on the start of the holy month of Ramazan.

In their separate messages, the Speaker emphasized that Ramazan teaches patience and tolerance and that Allah Almighty blessed the nation immensely during this month.

He highlighted the virtues of the month of fasting, stating that Muslims seek forgiveness from Allah Almighty for their sins and mercy and blessings from Him.

He also emphasized the importance of helping the poor and needy during this month, as it is a time of compassion and sacrifice.

Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf urged well-to-do Pakistanis to take care of the needy and deserving persons in the country and help them meet their financial needs.

He emphasized that Ramadan is a month to get closer to Allah and help the less fortunate. He also stated that following the path of goodness and moderation is essential to promote good and eliminating evil in society.

Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani said that the month of Ramazan teaches us piety and patience, and adopting its true spirit can help us overcome the challenges faced by the country.

He urged all political parties to set aside their differences and work together to tackle the economic crisis and promote the country’s development and prosperity.