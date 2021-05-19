ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP): National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Wednesday remarked that Pakistani masses and government stands shoulder by shoulder with their Palestinian brethren as they were facing brutalities inflicted by terrorists of Israel.

He expressed these views while meeting with Ambassador of Palestinian Ahmed Jawad A Rabei during his visit to Palestinian embassy in Islamabad, said a press release.

He said that Parliament of Pakistan categorically and unanimously has passed resolution against aggression and barbarity of Israel.

He also mentioned that the heart of Pakistani masses beat with their Palestinian brothers. He said that the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah rejected the illegal idea of creation of Israel at that very time.

The deputy speaker expressed that Prime Minister Imran Khan has clear stance against recent aggression and barbarity of Israel against innocent Palestinian people especially children and women.

He also resolved that Parliament of Pakistan and its people would always raise their voices with Palestinian brethren.

He also mentioned the steps taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan to raise the issue of Palestinian at every national and international forum. He also inscribed remarks in the visitor book.

The Palestinian ambassador expressed his gratitude for Pakistan people and government for their unequivocal stance against this aggression.

He also said that Palestinian masses would never forget the support of Pakistan.