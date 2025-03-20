NA deputy speaker adjourns house over absence of ministers

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP):Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, on Thursday adjourned the proceedings of the House without taking up any agenda items due to the absence of relevant ministers during the question hour.

Expressing strong displeasure, the Deputy Speaker said it was unacceptable that ministers failed to attend the session despite clear instructions from the Prime Minister.

He said that the ministers were not taking their responsibilities seriously, which was unfortunate. The House was adjourned until tomorrow (Friday) at 11:30 a.m.