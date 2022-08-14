NA Convention unanimously passed a resolution on Diamond Jubilee celebrations

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): The National Assembly Diamond Jubilee Convention of the Parliamentarians unanimously passed a resolution here at National Assembly Hall.

The resolution moved by former MNA Kashmala Tariq stated that while commemorating the Diamond Jubilee of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the National Assembly of Pakistan; Conscious of responsibility before Almighty Allah and the citizens of Pakistan.

Cognizant of the sacrifices made by the people in the cause of Pakistan, and the rich contributions, acumen, and wisdom of the Legislatures and the Parliamentarians till date.

According to resolution, faithful to the declaration made by the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah-parliamentarian par excellence, that Pakistan shall be a federal parliamentary Republic based on Islamic principles of social justice.

Stressing that sovereignty over the entire Universe belongs to Almighty Allah alone, and the authority is to be exercised by the people of Pakistan through their chosen representatives within the limits prescribed by Him as a sacred trust.

The resolution further said that proud of the history and heritage of authoring and adopting the Constitution of 1973 that envisages federal-republic with clearly demarcated trichotomy of power, independence of judiciary, provincial autonomy and guaranteed fundamental rights for the citizens.

Acknowledging, that the people of Pakistan have relentlessly struggled and sacrificed for preservation of Federal Parliamentary form of Government and democracy by the unremitting struggle against oppression and tyranny; appreciating that the “Charter of Democracy” played pivotal role in consolidating parliamentary democracy in the country by fighting the anti-democratic forces and providing with the much-needed political stability in the country.

Recognizing the unique responsibility of the elected parliamentarians to connect between the government and the people, and partake in people-friendly legislation and oversight.

On the historic occasion of our Diamond Jubilee, we the present and former elected representative of Islamic Republic of Pakistan emphasize that the principles of democracy, freedom, equality, tolerance and social justice, as enunciated in the Constitution, shall be fully observed; Urge that the principles of federation shall be adhered to; Reaffirm that the people of Pakistan may prosper and attain their rightful and honored place amongst the nations of the World.

The parliamentarians pledge to advance the agenda of access to justice for the people of Pakistan through our representative, oversight and legislative roles; Commit to safeguard and protect our minorities as equal citizens of Pakistan with unfettered rights, privileges and obligations.

Further, commit to safeguard rights of children, youth, women and vulnerable segments of the society, Embrace the ideals of accountability, justice, due process and fair play without any prejudice or ill will, partiality or favoritism in discharge of our duties; reassure to stand firm and united to strengthen the Parliament to cope with the increasing internal and external challenges confronting our beloved country.

Agree to offer a better and fair deal to posterity so that they can fully harness their potential in a youth-bulge country; Call for across parties’ agreement on a “Charter of Economy” to attain economic stability and embark on reforms by joining hands for the larger cause of progress and prosperity of our motherland.

Resolve to strive together to make Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision of a federal, parliamentary, democratic and prosperous Pakistan a substantive reality.

Request the Speaker to make the Parliamentarians Convention an annual feature of the National Assembly.

