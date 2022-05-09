NA condemns Imran for maligning state institutions in Abbottabad

ISLAMABAD, May 09 (APP): The National Assembly on Monday strongly condemned PTI Chairman Imran Khan for maligning state institutions while addressing a public meeting in Abbottabad the other day.

The House unanimously resolved that no one would be allowed to malign state institutions for political gains.

Soon after the speech of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf observed that any such attack on the state and security institutions launched with the purpose to weaken them was against the national interests.

“Whosoever utters such words, he/she negates the national interest. Our Constitution does allow anyone to launch such attacks on the armed forces or the judiciary.”

Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif said the words uttered by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman at the public meetings against the armed forces were extremely regrettable.

Terming Imran Khan in the present scenario “Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq”, he said the PTI chairman was in the pain as all the state institutions were working within their constitution ambit.

Recently, Khawaja Asif said, political parties in the National Assembly brought an in-house change through a constitutional way, passing a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan.

He said there should be a national consensus to defend the state institutions so that no one could dare to malign them. “Abuse of national institutions will not be tolerated,” he added.

The defence minister declared Imran Khan a security risk for the country. Former ministers and close aides of the former prime minister committed massive corruption, he added.

He said the Parliament was the mother of democracy and it was a constitutional obligation of the whole nation to defend the country’s institutions.

Khawaja Asif said the past regime of PTI had ruined the national economy that caused unprecedented price hike of edible items, and now it was a collective responsibility of the coalition government to take required steps for providing instant relief to the common people and giving boost to economic activities in the country.