NA committee to host event on climate change

ISLAMABAD, Sep 08 (APP):National Assembly Standing Committee on Climate Change will host an event “Partnership to Preserve” on Wednesday to create awareness on the issue of global warming and climate change.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser will be the chief guest of the event. The event will be attended by parliamentarians, academia and scholars from more than 20 universities across Pakistan and members of leading civil society organizations.

The dialogue aimed to foster mechanisms for civil society institutions to provide robust, result-focused, credible, and unbiased research which can guide legislative and policy agenda while providing independent insight on areas of improvement to current practices.

For the first time, any committee is building direct linkage with academia and experts.

In this regard the committee is also launching its website

https://climatechangepakistan.com where public can file petition and interact with the committee.