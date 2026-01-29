NA committee refers procedural amendments to business advisory body

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges on Thursday directed the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs to place proposed amendments to the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business before the House Business Advisory Committee in its next meeting.

The decision was taken during the 14th meeting of the committee held at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of MNA Muhammad Afzal.

The committee reviewed amendments moved by Syed Rafiullah, MNA, in Rule 2, Rule 43 (sub-rule 4), Rule 247, and a proposal for the insertion of a new rule after Rule 39-B of the National Assembly’s rules framed in 2007.

After discussion, it was decided that the ministry should present these amendments to the House Business Advisory Committee for further consideration.

The committee also took up a question of privilege moved by Khawaja Izharul Hassan regarding a case filed against him in the court of a senior civil judge in Karachi (East) by former Sindh Solid Waste Management Board director general Imtiaz Ali Shah.

The mover informed the committee that Shah had authorised another individual through a power of attorney to initiate civil or criminal proceedings against him and other office-bearers of the Karachi Hockey Association and Pakistan Hockey Federation. After deliberations, the committee deferred the matter to its next meeting.

Another question of privilege moved by Wasim Qadir, MNA, against the executive director of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) was also discussed. The committee decided to dispose of the matter after the mover expressed satisfaction.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Azhar Qayyum Nahra, Waseem Qadir, Pir Syed Fazal Ali Shah Jillani, Shagufta Jumani, Ramesh Lal, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Naeema Kishwer Khan, and Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar. Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan Nasar and Syed Rafiullah participated in the meeting online.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice, Establishment Division, Capital Development Authority, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board and NAVTTC were also present.