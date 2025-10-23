NA Committee calls for gender mapping of all land records

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (APP):In a meeting of the Gender Mainstreaming Committee on women’s land and property ownership status, the Committee called for land record data from the provinces.

The Federal Bureau of Statistics showed that only 2.5 per cent women in Pakistan owned a house in their name, and 7.5 per cent owned joint property.

However, the committee requested land records and called upon provincial authority and federal bureau to submit comprehensive reports documenting women’s property and assets.

The Chairperson of the Committee Dr Nafisa Shah said that there was no coherent data which would allow us to determine the pattern of women’s ownership of moveable and immovable properties in Pakistan.

Further, for women to be economic actors, it is important that all barriers in their acquisition of assets as per law and religion must be removed.

The Committee also called for a dedicated institution on gender equality either within the Ministry for Human Rights or a separate one, so that national policy on women’s rights and gender equality could be better coordinated.

The meeting was attended by Ms. Shaista Pervaiz, MNA; Khawaja Izhar Ul Hassan, MNA; Ms. Shahida Begum, MNA; Senator Rubina Qaim Khani; Senator Khalida Ateeb; Senator Saadia Abbasi; and officers of the concerned Ministries/Divisions.