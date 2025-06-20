NA-Budget-Debate-LASYT-ISLAMABAD

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 20 (APP): PML-N MNA Rana Mubashir Iqbal said that the coalition government, under leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, had presented an excellent budget despite economic challenges and hardships. “This budget will prove beneficial for the country,” he added.

He noted that “Even U.S. President Donald Trump has called Shehbaz Sharif a smart leader,” adding that the Army Chief’s meeting with US President had great significance and public importance.

He said PM Shehbaz Sharif was tirelessly working for national progress and argued that instead of focusing on provincialism, the debate should center on national interest.

Highlighting development projects, he mentioned that Rs 100 billion had been allocated for road construction in Balochistan, more than any other province. Under a new programme, 1,000 students will be sent to China for

training in agriculture to contribute to national development.

He criticized PTI for pushing the country towards default and taking record loans, which the current government was now repaying. “How will we return loans or complete development projects without taxes?” he asked, though he acknowledged public concerns over taxes.

MNA Muhammad Shehryar urged the government to reconsider taxes on agriculture and salary-based individuals, stressing the need for consultation with all parties before their imposition. He criticized the government for focusing only on tax collection without offering returns to the public. “In our area, there is 15-hour-long load shedding. Electricity is unaffordable for the common man,” he said, criticizing the tax on solar energy. He lauded Bilawal Bhutto for presenting Pakistan’s peaceful image on the global stage.

Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Ms Farah Naz Akbar termed the budget a guarantee of regional peace and economic development. She hailed Shehbaz Sharif’s performance and urged the nation to unite like during wartime. “Our real battle today is in the field of education,” she said, noting Shehbaz and Maryam Nawaz’s impressive governance, both at federal and in Punjab.

She also noted that Rs. 18.5 billion had been allocated for education, along with reasonable funding for other sectors, and urged the opposition to acknowledge the constraints under which the budget was formulated.

Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Kesoo Mal Kheeal Das described the budget as positive under difficult conditions. He emphasized that the 18th Amendment, brought in with consensus, made provinces more accountable. “Performance discussions should include provinces, not just the federal government,” he said. He pointed to Nawaz Sharif’s peace initiatives in Karachi and promised continued development in Sindh, including Sukkur-Hyderabad-Karachi M-9 Motorway.

He also stated that the budget aimed to stabilize the economy, expressing hope that this would be the last budget under under IMF package during Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership. He said “PTI and India shared similar agendas against Pakistan.” He also lauded the military’s success in countering Indian aggression.

Osama Sarwar emphasized the need to declare his constituency a ‘model district’ and called for comprehensive measures to create training and employment opportunities for youth. Praising the “Clean Punjab” initiative, he proposed launching a similar campaign under the title “Clean and Green Kohsar” to raise awareness about climate change.

He also advocated for a tourism system that blends technology with cultural heritage and stressed the urgent need for gas supply projects in Murree and adjoining areas to curb deforestation. He criticized the failure to develop seven promised tourist sites and criticized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for discontinuing a vital water project in his constituency.

Noor Alam Khan countered claims that Pakistanis were not paying taxes, stating that citizens pay taxes on every purchase. He criticized the recent imposition of a 10% tax on solar panels, which he said has burdened households trying to generate their own electricity. He highlighted the inadequacy of the current minimum wage of Rs. 37,000, noting it falls short of meeting the basic needs of a small family.

Despite housing a major project like the Warsak Dam, Peshawar still suffers from up to 18 hours of load shedding daily, he added. Khan called for increased risk allowances and a higher defense budget, citing growing regional threats and Indian aggression. He affirmed that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would stand on the forefront in defense of the nation and called for concrete measures to improve law and order. He also proposed a salary increase of more than 10% for government employees and direct support for farmers in the agriculture sector.

Zulfiqar Ali criticized the meager allocation of Rs. 550 million for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, noting that despite PESCO achieving a 90% recovery rate, residents still face 12 to 18 hours of power outages. He opposed the privatization of profitable state-owned companies.

The budget debate reflected a mix of concern over resource distribution, and called for developmental action, and a strong focus on national unity in the face of external threats.

MNA Zohra Wadood Fatimi commended the Prime Minister’s leadership and the army’s professionalism in defending against hostile actions. “Pakistan achieved a historic victory in a war imposed upon it,” she said. She highlighted India’s violations of international law by attempting to cancel the Indus Waters Treaty and cutting off water supplies.

She further praised Pakistan’s diplomatic achievements and recalled the key roles played by former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, and Nawaz Sharif in strengthening the country’s nuclear defense.

“Under Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, Pakistan has improved its global image,” she concluded.