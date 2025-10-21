NA body takes up ICT local government bill 2025, seeks detailed briefing from authorities

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 21 (APP):The National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior and Narcotics Control on Tuesday took up ‘The Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2025,’ which proposes the inclusion of business community representatives in Union Councils to ensure broader participation in local governance.

The Committee directed the concerned ministry to provide a comprehensive briefing on the composition, election method, and roles of Union Council members, along with circulation of the Bill’s complete draft among all members

The meeting, chaired by Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, MNA, reviewed several agenda items, including the implementation of earlier recommendations regarding an alleged incident of misconduct by the SHO of Police Station Banigala with officials of the Pakistan Nursing and Midwifery Council.

During the discussion, a member expressed concern that the report on the incident appeared one-sided and not based on facts, terming it a serious misuse of authority.

The Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control suggested that the matter could be reinvestigated if the Committee desired and proposed summoning senior police officers, including the Inspector General of Police (IGP), for a detailed briefing in the next meeting.

A police officer from the ICT Police briefed the Committee, stating that multiple calls were received over a dispute concerning the appointment of the Council’s President. He clarified that both groups were brought to the police station briefly to prevent escalation and were released soon after, denying any unlawful detention or mistreatment. The Committee directed both parties to resolve the issue amicably and submit a report accordingly.

Additionally, the Committee deferred “The Corrosive Substances Assault (Prevention and Protection) Bill, 2024” and “The Islamabad Capital Territory Dowry Restraint Bill, 2025,” both moved by Sharmila Sahiba Faruqui Hashaam, MNA, as the mover was abroad.

Detailed consideration was also given to “The Capital Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2025 (Section 51),” moved by Shazia Marri, MNA, which sought to strengthen provisions for accessibility and facilities for persons with disabilities.

The CDA representative informed that such provisions were already incorporated in the 2023 Building By-Laws. While the Committee observed that the amendment might be redundant, members stressed the need for strict enforcement. It directed that non-compliant buildings be given a fixed timeframe to install necessary accessibility facilities or face penalties.

‘The Islamabad (Preservation of Landscape) Bill, 2025″ moved by Shahida Rehmani, MNA, was also deferred. The Committee instructed that the mover, Islamabad MNAs, and CDA’s Environment Wing should jointly review the proposed amendments before presenting them in the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Anjum Aqeel Khan, Malik Shakir Bashir Awan, Haji Jamal Shah Kakar, Syed Rafiullah, Nawabzada Mir Jamal Khan Raisani, Khawaja Izhar Ul Hassan, and Ms. Shahida Rehmani. Senior officials from the Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control, Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, CDA, ICT Police, and Circle Registrar were also present.