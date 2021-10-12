NA body summons AJK Chief Sec, MD NESPAK to diacuss Rathoa-Haryam Bridge project

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP):National Assembly Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Tuesday summoned Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) chief secretary and National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) managing director in the next meeting to discuss Rathoa-Haryam Bridge project.

The committee that met with Syed Imran Ahmed Shah in the chair was informed that about 75% physical progress of the said project has been completed while the remaining 25% work was lying in waiting due to an unwanted tug of war amongst the government of AJK/PD, NESPAK (Consultant) and the contractor (Chinese Company).

Regarding the status of approved Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) projects/schemes in AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) undertaken during last three years, the Kashmir Ministry officials apprised the NA body that a considerable number of development schemes; worth billions of rupees, were carried out under the PSDP in AJK and GB Province.

Apart from that, seven special development projects worth billions of rupees will also be undertaken by the Federal Government under the Prime Minister’s package in different parts of the GB Province.

The Committee decided to visit AJK and GB in order to oversee the on-ground physical progress of these projects.

The Committee also offered Fateha for the departed souls of Hurriyat Leader Syed Ali Gillani, Mohsin-e-Pakistan Dr. Abdul Qadir Khan, Muhammad Pervaiz Malik, MNA (PML-N), Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan, Ex-Prime Minister of AJK, and martyrs of Balochistan’s earthquake.

The meeting was attended by Saleem Rehman, Mehboob Shah, Muhammad Bashir Khan, Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh, Niaz Ahmed Jakhar, Jamshed Thomas, Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed Khan Babar and Shamim Ara Panhwar.