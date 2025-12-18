NA body reviews road infrastructure, toll policy, & development projects

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP):The Standing Committee on Communications on Thursday reviewed the status of road infrastructure, toll policy, and key development projects across the country, with a particular focus on Balochistan and Sindh, during its 15th meeting held at the Parliament House.

The meeting, chaired by Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, MNA, began with recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by confirmation of the minutes of the previous meeting, said a press release.

The Committee first took up matters related to Balochistan. Jamal Shah Kakar, MNA, informed the Committee that maintenance work has remained suspended for the past two years and that tendered projects have not been initiated.

He highlighted major road projects, including Quetta–Zhob, Quetta–Loralai, and Quetta–Sibi, and called for a Balochistan-specific meeting of the Committee.

The Ministry of Communications informed the Committee that while Balochistan contributes a nominal share of toll revenue, approximately 56 percent of the total PSDP allocation is spent in the province. Out of the total PSDP of Rs. 226.98 billion for 2025–26, Rs. 128.8 billion has been allocated to Balochistan.

The Ministry further stated that Punjab and Sindh, which contribute the major share of toll revenue, subsidize development in Balochistan, and claimed that toll plazas in the province have been torched.

Members rejected this assertion, stating that lower toll collection is due to Balochistan’s smaller population and denied reports of toll plazas being burnt. They requested the Ministry to identify and brief the Committee on any such incidents.

Members further emphasized that Balochistan has provided natural resources to all provinces for decades and, given that it constitutes 43 percent of Pakistan’s landmass, requires extensive road infrastructure.

The Committee recommended that Honorable Members from Balochistan and representatives of the National Highway Authority (NHA) meet to resolve outstanding issues before the next meeting. The NHA was also directed to prioritize completion of ongoing projects before initiating new ones.

The Secretary, Works and Services Department, Government of Sindh, informed the Committee that the province has contributed its due share and that payments for land acquisition are underway.

The Committee asked a detailed report on the Sukkur–Hyderabad Road (M-6), reports on alleged land acquisition corruption cases highlighted in the media, including the suspension of two senior officers, and a comprehensive overview of highways under the Government of Sindh. It was also recommended that the M-6 motorway be extended from Karachi to Sukkur. The Secretary was directed to attend the next meeting and submit the requested reports.

The Chairman Committee expressed concern over the frequent transfer of the NHA Sindh Member and recommended that a permanent appointment be made at the earliest. The new Member to meet the Secretary, Works and Services Department, Sindh, and present a comprehensive update on all joint projects, particularly the Indus Highway pending for the past nine years.

The Committee stressed the urgent construction of bridges over the Indus Highway to prevent accidents and loss of life, and noted slow progress on the Kotri–Moro road. An update on the project was sought for the next meeting.

The Calling Attention Notice regarding the excessive number of toll plazas on the Karachi–Hyderabad Road was reconsidered at the request of the Mover. The Parliamentary Secretary for Communications assured the Committee that exemptions for local residents would be granted through toll contractors in accordance with the approved policy. The Committee, therefore, closed the matter.

The Committee also took up the Toll Plaza Rationalization and Equity Bill, 2025. It expressed serious concern over the Ministry’s failure to coordinate with stakeholders as previously directed. The Ministry stated that the Bill overlaps with existing laws, that the standard distance between toll plazas is 35–60 kilometers, that no toll increase is planned for the next three years, and that toll rates in Pakistan are comparatively lower than in the region.

The Committee emphasized that policy formulation is the prerogative of legislators and directed the Ministry to hold consultations and submit a detailed report within 15 days.

Members further raised concerns that toll plazas are being established on incomplete roads, resulting in minimal revenue reaching the national exchequer. Issues relating to poor planning of routine maintenance, reliance on bid costs instead of realistic estimates, repeated award of projects to the same contractors, and the effectiveness of the e-bidding system were also discussed.

The Committee recommended that the concerned Member and NHA representatives meet and resolve these issues before the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by Members of the Standing Committee, including Mr. Shamsher Ali Mazari, Haji Jamal Shah Kakar, Mr. Nazir Ahmed Bhugio, Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani, Mr. Ramesh Lal, Syed Hafeezuddin, Muhammad Usman Badini (via Zoom), and Mr. Hameed Hussain, MNAs. Syed Waseem Hussain and Syed Abrar Ali Shah, MNAs and movers of a Calling Attention Notice and a legislative Bill respectively, along with Eng. Gul Asghar Khan, Parliamentary Secretary for Communications, also participated. Senior officials from the Ministry of Communications and representatives from affiliated departments were present as well.