NA body reviews PR  PSDP budget for FY 2025-26

ISLAMABAD, Mar 04 (APP):The National Assembly Standing Committee on Railways on Tuesday scrutinized the budgetary proposals related to the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the Ministry of Railways and its attached departments for the Financial Year 2025-26.

MNA Rai Hassan Nawaz Khan chaired the committee meeting.

The Secretary, Ministry of Railways, informed the committee that the ministry had requested Rs. 65 billion from the PSDP last year. However, the Finance Division approved Rs. 45 billion, which was subsequently reduced to Rs. 35 billion.

He further stated that the ministry has proposed Rs. 75 billion for the next financial year, with budgetary allocations to be adjusted according to the Indicative Budget Ceiling (IBC) set by the Finance Division.

The Secretary, Railway Board, briefed the committee that the ministry has proposed allocating 58% of the budget to infrastructure, 30% to rolling stock, and 1% each to governance and business development for ongoing projects.

Additionally, 8% has been earmarked for infrastructure and 2% for new schemes’ rolling stock in FY 2025-26 budgetary proposals. He provided a detailed briefing on each project.

The committee noted that the ministry had not provided detailed updates on the status of ongoing projects. Consequently, it recommended that a comprehensive briefing on ongoing mega projects be presented in the next meeting.

However, the committee approved the budgetary proposals, directing that priority be given to track repairs and security enhancements. It also urged the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives to release approved funds for the rehabilitation of deteriorating railway tracks on a priority basis.

The Secretary, Ministry of Railways, highlighted a shortage of funds for constructing boundary walls and enhancing security at railway stations. The committee recommended that the ministry seek assistance from provincial governments to build boundary walls at major railway stations within their respective provinces.

The secretary informed the committee that district governments and security forces were not cooperating with Pakistan Railways officials during anti-encroachment operations.

He also mentioned issues related to the transfer of railway lands from provinces to the Ministry of Railways. In response, the committee recommended summoning all provincial chief secretaries and inspectors general of police to the next meeting to resolve these issues.

The secretary further informed the committee that 100 passenger trains and about 10 freight trains were operating daily, and international-standard wagons were being manufactured at the Islamabad Carriage Factory through a complete transfer of technology from China. The committee decided to visit the facility in the future.

Addressing recruitment matters, the committee inquired about the hiring of 500 personnel for the Pakistan Railway Police. It expressed satisfaction with the Inspector General’s assurance that the recruitment process would be based on merit while ensuring adherence to provincial, women, and minority quotas. The committee directed that a report on the recruitment process be submitted upon completion.

The committee recommended raising the pay scales of constables, head constables, and assistant sub-inspectors (ASI) to grades 7, 9, and 11, respectively, to align their ranks with provincial police forces. It emphasized that this measure would boost morale and enhance the security of railway passengers.

The committee also expressed satisfaction that faulty security equipment was being repaired and replaced by the ministry in coordination with the Pakistan Railway Police.