NA body reviews overseas facilitation, seeks concrete outcomes from CWAs’ performance briefing

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP):The Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, chaired by Syed Rafiullah, MNA met here on Tuesday to undertake a comprehensive review of overseas facilitation mechanisms, with particular focus on the performance of Community Welfare Attachés (CWAs) and issues relating to overseas employment and educational recognition abroad.

In his opening remarks, the Chair emphasized that overseas Pakistanis represent a vital national asset and underscored that the Committee’s mandate is not merely to hear challenges but to ensure measurable outcomes, institutional accountability, and forward-looking reforms. He stressed that performance must be evaluated in terms of tangible facilitation for Pakistani workers abroad.

The Committee received detailed briefings from CWAs posted in Japan, South Korea, Malaysia. The CWA Japan highlighted that Pakistan is among a limited number of countries having formal arrangements with Japan; however, labour market penetration remains modest due to significant language barriers and skills gaps. The Committee was informed that most Pakistani workers fall within lower tiers of Japanese language proficiency, limiting access to higher-skilled opportunities. Members expressed concern over the absence of structured, Japan-specific skill and language centres comparable to those established by regional competitors.

The Committee deliberated extensively on the need for a national strategy integrating skill development, language training, and cultural orientation. It was observed that despite repeated acknowledgments of systemic challenges over the years, implementation of structured awareness and training mechanisms remains inadequate. The Chair directed that awareness seminars, beginning with a proposed session in Karachi, be organized to prepare prospective migrants for emerging markets.

During discussion on South Korea, the Committee was apprised that approximately 30,000 Pakistanis reside there. While Pakistan maintains an agreement with Korea and secured jobs during the reported period, concerns were raised regarding retention rates and employer reluctance stemming from premature job abandonment by some workers. The Ministry informed the Committee that privacy laws in Korea limit data access regarding employment discontinuation. Members nonetheless stressed that behavioural and compliance issues must be addressed through pre-departure orientation and strict screening.

In respect of Malaysia, the Committee was informed that approximately 100,000 Pakistanis reside there, with an estimated 30,000 undocumented. A recruitment ban imposed since August 2024 has adversely affected job placements.

The Committee was apprised of existing MOUs, including social security arrangements and a proposed prisoner transfer agreement. The Federal Secretary informed the Committee that remittances continue to rise and that efforts are underway to strengthen digital systems and labour diplomacy. It was noted that Pakistan produces approximately 800,000 university graduates annually, while the skilled workforce output remains comparatively low.

The Committee emphasized that skill-based workforce development must be significantly expanded. The Committee also discussed the allocation and rationale of CWA postings. Members sought clarity regarding the criteria for stationing CWAs in countries with relatively fewer labour disputes compared to high-risk jurisdictions.

The Committee examined the issue of recognition of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) degrees/certificates in Bahrain.

The Committee expressed reservations over the absence of senior representatives from relevant institutions. The Director, AIOU informed the Committee that the issue was temporary and has since been resolved. The Ministry clarified that certain teaching qualifications had faced temporary non-recognition but the matter now stands addressed. The Chair welcomed the resolution, observing that timely intervention by the Committee and Ministry facilitated corrective action and safeguarded the interests of Pakistani professionals abroad.

The meeting of the Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development was attended by MNAs; Dr Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto Mr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, Mr Mian Khan Bugti, Ms Erum Hamid(virtually), Ms Mah Jabeen Khan Abbasi, Ms Saeeda Jamshid. Mr Fatehullah Khan, Mr Farhan Chishti, and Ms. Sofia Saeed (virtually). The Meeting was also attended by senior officers of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and Higher Education Commission.