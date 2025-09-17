NA body reviews HESCO discriminatory load-shedding; calls for reforms in HESCO, SEPCO

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 17 (APP):The 10th meeting of the Standing Committee on Power Division was held here on Wednesday, under the chairmanship of Muhammad Idrees, MNA.

The Committee confirmed the minutes of its previous meeting and expressed satisfaction with the comprehensive report on the implementation status of its earlier recommendations, said a press release.

The NA panel deferred agenda Item no. 3 regarding the consideration of “The Multi-Vendor Electricity Distribution Bill, 2025” moved by Ms. Shahida Rehmani, MNA.

The Committee also reviewed the issue of discriminatory electricity load-shedding by the Hyderabad Electricity Supply Company (HESCO) and denial of basic utility rights to bill-paying constituents, raised by Syed Hussain Tariq, MNA.

The honourable member clarified that his concern was not with the CEO or employees of HESCO but with the overall policy and structural issues of the company. He highlighted the plight of bill-paying communities, particularly in Hyderabad’s apartment complexes and areas such as Sadar, where consumers pay 100% of their bills but still face severe load-shedding.

The Secretary, Power Division, apprised that HESCO and SEPCO had suffered losses of around Rs 60 billion in one year due to non-recovery and technical issues. Other members urged the Power Division and HESCO to focus on structural reforms rather than temporary measures.

The Secretary, Power Division informed the Committee that HESCO had submitted an investment plan to NEPRA in November 2024. The plan aimed to strengthen feeders and improve the transmission system.

The Committee directed that NEPRA be invited in the next meeting to clarify its position on the investment plan and related regulatory approvals.

The Secretary, Power Division, suggested that the investment plan be reviewed and resubmitted to NEPRA so that its feedback on progress and shortcomings could be shared with the Committee in the next meeting.

He further proposed that issues related to HESCO and SEPCO be addressed in a detailed meeting at his office once the floodwater situation improved, within 10–12 days, with participation of the concerned CEOs. If satisfactory progress was shown, the matter could be settled; otherwise, a clear report would be demanded. The Committee agreed with this suggestion and directed that the CEO, SEPCO, also be summoned in the next meeting.

The Committee also reviewed the matter of load-shedding and completion of the grid station works at Jam Nawaz Ali, District Sanghar. It was briefed that the project was nearing completion, with 90% of the work done and only one tower crossing pending NTDC approval. The Committee directed NTDC to expedite the matter so that the grid could be commissioned by October as committed.

The Committee deferred the agenda item relating to the briefing by the CEO, Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO), on pending development schemes of Mr. Muhammad Shaharyar Khan Mahar, Ex-MPA, since 2021, upon the request of Muhammad Shaharyar Khan Mahar, MNA.

The Committee directed the CEO, SEPCO, to provide details of the development schemes relating to Mr. Nauman Islam Shaikh, MNA from Sukkur, in the next meeting.

The Committee was briefed by the General Manager, PPMC (Power Planning & Monitoring Company), on postings and transfers of employees from GENCO, Jamshoro, to various DISCOs. It was also explained by Secretary, Power Division that about 3,000 employees were being accommodated based on domicile preferences where possible. However, grievances had arisen in cases where employees were posted far from their home regions or adjusted against lower-scale posts despite protection of their salary and grade. Some employees, including school staff, also faced difficulties in placement.

Members stressed that errors in HR lists and reductions in scale against qualifications amounted to serious irregularities and demanded inquiries into such cases.

The Committee emphasized that employees should, as far as possible, be adjusted within their home regions, and that proper mechanisms should be developed to address grievances.

Syed Waseem Hussain, MNA raised concerns that employees were being posted in lower grades without due consideration of their qualifications and without being given any choice in postings. He further pointed out that both HESCO and SEPCO were facing staff shortages and suggested that authority for appointments be provided to them.

The CEO, LESCO, also briefed the Committee.

Rana Muhammad Hayat Khan, MNA, stressed that over-billing by LESCO must be eliminated. He further pointed out that projects such as feeders initiated two years ago remain incomplete, causing public frustration. While acknowledging the hard work of the CEO, he urged further improvements. He also highlighted that the recent floods had aggravated the situation by destroying major crops such as rice and sugarcane, which take months to mature. Although the Prime Minister had generously waived one month’s electricity bill, he proposed that at least six months’ bills be reduced by half, with the remaining half deferred for a year, to provide relief to farmers. He also called for interest-free loans and financial assistance for landlords to ensure agricultural stability and food security.

The Committee also raised concerns about irregular postings, citing the appointment of Mr. Adnan Amaan, Line Superintendent (BPS-15), as SDO in D.I. Khan despite the availability of senior officers. The Members emphasized that such irregular appointments undermine merit and create distrust.

The Committee recommended that only eligible officers of the appropriate grade should be appointed and directed that all related inquiries and reports be shared with the Committee without delay.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, Rana Muhammad Hayat Khan, Muhammad Shaharyar Khan Mahar, Nauman Islam Shaikh, Syed Waseem Hussain, and Sanjay Perwani, MNAs. Senior officers from the Power Division, along with representatives from Hyderabad Electricity Supply Company, Sukkur Electric Power Company, Peshawar Electric Supply Company, Lahore Electric Supply Company, Islamabad Electric Supply Company, Jamshoro Power Company Limited and PPMC, were also present.