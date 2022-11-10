NA body recommends to fill PIMS vacant posts on contract basis

ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 (APP): National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Thursday recommended the federal government to recruit paramedical staff, doctors, nurses, and other medical staff for vacant positions at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on a contractual basis.

The committee meeting which was chaired by its chairperson, Dr. Muhammad Afzal Dhandla, directed the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination to fill these vacancies immediately on a short-term basis.

He said that at least a three-year contractual period should be announced for all pending seats to serve the patients and improve the efficiency of the hospital.

The committee also recommended to ask the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) to provide a subsidy on the electricity bills of PIMS and Federal Government Polyclinic hospital.

The committee was informed that the PIMS hospital has been facing a shortage of 1,114 posts including doctors, nurses, and other medical staff for the last 15 years. It was further informed that in order to enhance the performance of the hospital there is an immediate need to fill these posts.

Earlier, the committee members visited the different departments of the PIMS including the Cardiac center, Mother and Child care ward, and OPD, and inspected the health facilities being provided to the visitors.

In a briefing, Dr. Rizwan Taj, Dean of PIMS informed the committee members about the PIMS’s performance and the creation of new research and training center for improving the communication skills of paramedical staff in order to serve the patients in a friendly environment at the hospital.

Dr Muhammad Afzal Dhandla acknowledged the PIMS administration for innovative steps being taken by the hospital and said that this will help to facilitate the provision of basic healthcare services and a good friendly environment for patients.

PIMS Director Dr Khalid Masood informed the committee that 1,350 beds have been allocated at the hospital to facilitate the patients. He added, “Despite the shortage of beds due to the critical situation of the dengue outbreak, the hospital administration is ensuring the allocation of further beds for incoming patients.”