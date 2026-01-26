NA body on religious affairs met on Monday

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP):The meeting of the Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony held on Monday at the Parliament House, Islamabad, under the chairpersonship of Member National Assembly, Shagufta Jumani.

The Convener presented the report of the Sub-Committee of the Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony regarding the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the visit of an official high-level delegation to pay homage at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him).

The Committee considered, adopted, and fine-tuned the proposed amendments to the SOPs and directed the Ministry to submit an updated version for further legislative process in the National Assembly.

The Committee Members emphasized the importance of ensuring the delegation’s timely departure and presence at Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) on 11th Rabi-ul-Awal, keeping in view the sanctity and significance of the occasion.

The Committee recommended that the high-level delegates be treated as State Guests in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and that their visits, meetings, and engagements with Saudi counterparts be scheduled prior to departure.

The Minister assured the Committee that all necessary measures would be taken to facilitate the high-level delegation.

The Committee expressed dissatisfaction with the existing selection process of Moavineen and recommended that the Ministry revisit and review the selection criteria in the next Hajj Policy 2027.

The Acting Chairperson observed that there was no facilitation office for Zaireen in Baghdad and Karbala-e-Mualla and directed the Secretary, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony, to establish fully structured offices at both locations.

She further emphasized the need for comprehensive arrangements and urged the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony to ensure well-regulated facilities for Zaireen.

She directed the Ministry to prepare a feasible subsidy package for Zaireen, similar to the facilities extended to Hajj pilgrims.

The Chair also strongly recommended that the Ministry hold consultations with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other relevant authorities to initiate subsidized air tickets for Zaireen.

The Committee decided to invite the Chairman PIA in the next meeting of the Committee.

The Secretary briefed the Committee on the restoration plan for Pakistan Houses in Makkah and Madinah and also presented details of funds reserved and utilized on a monthly and yearly basis for officers and officials posted at the Pakistan Hajj Mission.

The Secretary, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony, presented a comprehensive report on the implementation status of the Committee’s previous recommendations.

The Committee deferred Starred Question No. 61, moved by Member National Assembly, Naeema Kishwar Khan due to the absence of the mover.

The Committee unanimously approved minutes of the previous meeting of the Committee.

The meeting was attended by Ijaz-ul-Haq Zia, Pir Syed Fazal Ali Shah Jilani, Seema Mohi-ud-Din Jameeli, Asiya Naz Tanoli, Dr. Nelson Azeem, Samina Khalid Ghurki, Ahmed Saleem Siddiqui, Mussarat Rafique Mahesar and Muneeba Iqbal.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister, Secretary, and senior officers of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony.