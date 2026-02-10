NA body on communication expresses strong displeasure on officials’ absence in meeting

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP): The Standing Committee on Communications expressed strong displeasure over the absence of the Secretary of the Ministry of Communications and the Chief Executive Officer of the National Highway Authority in the 16th meeting of the committee at Parliament House.

The Members of the Committee after waiting for half an hour, unanimously resolved to adjourn the meeting without addressing the scheduled agenda.

The meeting was convened to review the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) schemes for the upcoming financial year, in accordance with the requirements outlined in Sub-Rule 6 of Rule 201 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, 2007.

The meeting was attended by the members of national assembly including Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan Nasar, Muhammad Bilal Badar, Haji Jamal Shah Kakar, Akhtar Bibi, Nazir Ahmed Bhugio, Shabbir Ali Bijarani, Ramesh Lal, Muhammad Usman Badini, Syed Hafeezuddin, and Hameed Hussain, all of whom are Members of the National Assembly (MNAs).

In addition, Syed Rafiullah, also an MNA and the Mover of a Starred Question, participated in the meeting.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, the Ministry of Law and Justice, and the Inspector General of Motorways and Highways Police, along with representatives from the relevant affiliated departments, were also in attendance.