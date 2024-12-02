NA body lauds NHMP for ensuring road safety of commuters

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (APP):The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Communications on Monday lauded the National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) for ensuring road safety and excellence on country’s roads aiming to facilitate and assistance the commuters.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of MNA Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani to discuss agenda such as NHMP, Pakistan Post, the National Transport Research Center, enemy property cell and any other item with the permission of the chair, said a press release.

Inspector General (IG) NHMP apprised the committee that the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) oversees traffic regulation, safety, and security across 4,736 km of motorways and national highways, including key routes like M-1, M-2, M-5, N-5, and N-25. Established in 1997, NHMP enforces laws under the National Highway Safety Ordinance (NHSO) 2000, focusing on commuter assistance, traffic management, and Axle Load Control.

With 9,098 officers currently serving out of 15,607 sanctioned positions, NHMP issued 13.3 million tickets and collected Rs 15.4 billion in fines from January to November 2024.

Under the Axle Load Control Regime, fines rose by 133 percent to Rs 4.26 billion. Over 1.6 million commuters received assistance during this period. NHMP’s Drivers Licensing Authority (DLA), following international standards, has issued over 144,000 licenses since 2014.

Modern initiatives like e-ticketing, cashless systems and vehicle tracking were transforming operations to ensure safer and more efficient travel for all road users. The committee members appreciated the work of Motorways Police.

The Pakistan Post, advancing connectivity and financial inclusion, the Director General (DG), briefed the committee that Pakistan Post Office Department (PPOD), with over 10,000 branches nationwide, continues to be a cornerstone of communication and financial inclusion, offering services like domestic and international mail, remittance solutions, utility bill collections, and CNIC renewals. In FY 2023-24, Pakistan Post achieved 30.35 percent revenue growth. Modernization efforts, supported by Korea’s EXIM Bank through the EDCF, include ICT upgrades, field automation with 1,000 motorcycles and mobile devices and paperless mail transmission. These initiatives, set for completion by November 2026, ensure enhanced operational efficiency and service quality. Pakistan Post remains committed in driving socio-economic development and supporting the SDGs.

The Secretary, Communications apprised the committee that Pakistan Post was generating an income of Rs 9.2 billion annually, whereas its expenditures amounted to Rs 28 billion. However, The Secretary informed that the ministry has submitted a business plan to the government aimed at facilitating the department’s growth.

The committee directed the Pakistan Post to prepare a presentation for the next meeting, including a comparative analysis with two or three other countries in the region.