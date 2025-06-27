NA approves Rs743.48 bln in Supplementary, excess grants for FY2023–24 and 2025

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 27 (APP):The National Assembly on Friday approved supplementary and excess demands for grants amounting to Rs743.48 billion for the financial years 2023–24 and 2025 to meet additional expenditures of various federal ministries and divisions.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb, presented the demands for grants in the House, which were subsequently passed.

The grants approved by the house included, airports security force, emergency relief and repatriation, intelligence bureau, atomic energy, Pakistan nuclear regulatory authority, communications division, defence division, federal government educational institutions in cantonments and garrisons, defence production division, economic affairs division, miscellaneous expenditure of economic affairs division, power division, higher education commission, superannuation allowances and pensions, grants, subsidies and miscellaneous expenditure, housing and works division, information and broadcasting division, information technology and telecommunication division, interior division, , Islamabad capital territory, combined civil armed forces, law and justice division, national accountability bureau, national food security and research division, national health services, regulations and coordination division, railways division , water resources division, federal miscellaneous investments and other loans and advances, development expenditure of ERRA , development expenditure of Suparco, development expenditure of power division, development expenditure of finance division, development expenditure of interior division, development expenditure of water resources division, capital outlay on maritime affairs division, climate change and environmental coordination division, Pakistan post office department, defence services, power division, federal education and professional training division, higher education commission, grants, subsidies and miscellaneous expenditure, federal board of revenue, foreign affairs division, national commission for human rights, national commission on the status of women, industries and production division, information and broadcasting division, interior division, Islamabad capital territory, combined civil armed forces, national accountability bureau, national food security and research division, national health services, regulations and coordination division, development expenditure of board of investment, development expenditure of special investment facilitation council division, development expenditure of defence division, development expenditure of power division, development expenditure of finance division, development expenditure of inter provincial coordination division and capital outlay on civil works.