31.5 C
Islamabad
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalNA approves motion to suspend May 9 agenda to continue discussion on...
National

NA approves motion to suspend May 9 agenda to continue discussion on Pak-India escalation

12
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, May 08 (APP):The National Assembly on Thursday approved a motion to suspend its regular agenda for the May 9 session to allow continued discussion on the escalating Pakistan-India border situation.
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmaker Ijaz Jakhrani moved the motion, seeking permission to set aside the routine proceedings of the upcoming session in light of the prevailing national security concerns.
Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah presented the motion in the House, which was unanimously approved, reflecting the seriousness of the ongoing regional developments.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan