NA adopts amendments to rules of procedure and conduct of business

ISLAMABAD, Mar 05 (APP):The National Assembly on Thursday adopted amendments to the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007.

Syed Naveed Qamar sought leave under sub-rule (4) of Rule 293 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007, to move the proposed amendments.

Under the amendments, changes have been introduced to Rules 13, 187 and 201 of the existing rules.

In Rule 13, sub-rule (1) has been amended to insert the words “, wherever he may be,” after the word “Speaker” at its first occurrence, enabling the Speaker to exercise powers irrespective of location.

In Rule 187, the first proviso has been omitted, while in the second proviso the word “further” has been removed.

Amendments have also been made to Rule 201 relating to the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). In sub-rule (6), the expression “Public Sector Development Program (PSDP)” appearing for the second time has been replaced with “PSDP”.

The timeline for certain PSDP-related procedures has also been revised. The date “31st January” has been substituted with “1st March,” while “1st March” has been replaced with “15th April.” The same change has been made in the proviso to the rule, where “1st March” has been substituted with “15th April.”

The amendments aim to streamline parliamentary procedures and update timelines related to legislative and development programme processes.