ISLAMABAD, Mar 12 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fixed April 29 as the polling date for bye-election on constituency NA-249 Karachi West-II.

The commission has called upon the electors of the said constituency to elect a member to fill the vacant seat, which has become vacant due to the resignation of Muhammad Faisal Vawda.

As per schedule, the public notice will be issued by the Returning Officer on March 12 while the dates for filing of nomination papers with the Returning Officer by the candidates will be March 13 to March 17.

The date of publication of names of the nominated candidates will be March 18 while the last scrutiny of nomination papers by the Returning Officer will be March 25.

Similarly, the last date for filing of appeals against decisions of the Returning Officer for rejecting or accepting the nomination papers will be March 29 while the last date for deciding of appeals by the Appellate Tribunal April 5.

The publication of a revised list of candidates will be on April 6. The last date for withdrawal of candidature and publication of the revised list of candidates will be April 7 while the allotment of election symbol to contesting candidates will be April 8.