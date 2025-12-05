N-15 to serve as alternative route to KH till China’s border: Aleem

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (APP): Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Friday said that new N-15 Highway from Mansehra, Naran, Jalkhad & Chilas will serve as alternative route to Karakoram Highway till border of China and new avenues of tourism, trade, and defence will be opened by upgrading the northern areas.

The minister was chairing a high-level meeting of National Highway Authority (NHA) in which important decisions were made to improve connectivity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Northern Areas, said a press release.

The meeting held a detailed review of the plan to construct a new four-lane N-15 Highway will meet international standards to provide best trade corridor.

Aleem Khan said that the N-15 project would be a unique and revolutionary initiative in terms of requirements of present era and future demands. He added that compared to the existing Karakoram Highway, this route would significantly reduce travel distance and time while the new road would be so wide and high-quality that a speed limit of 60 to 80 kilometres per

hour could easily be maintained.

He further stated that the Highway from Mansehra to Chilas would remain accessible throughout the year, reducing travel difficulties and greatly enhancing winter tourism in the Northern Areas, as well.

The minister directed that the project be designed according to international standards in the broader national interest as it would have far-reaching positive effects on the communication network in the Northern Areas and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that the N-15 project would bring a significant positive change to the lives of the people of the Northern Areas. Assigning tasks to NHA officers, he instructed that planning for resorts, hotels, lake-view points and shopping areas alongside the Highway should also be undertaken to boost tourism and economic activity in the region.

He added that wherever technically feasible, N-15 Highway should be constructed as a two-way of four-lane road. Aleem Khan directed that the feasibility and other assessment reports of the N-15 project be finalized immediately.

He said the efforts will be made to complete the project within two years as this Highway could eventually serve as a safe commercial corridor providing access to Central Asia in the future.

During the meeting, the Secretary Communications, Chairman NHA and other officers briefed the federal minister in detail and highlighted various aspects of the project of N-15.