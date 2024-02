ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP): Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan (MWM) candidate Hameed Hussain has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-37 Kurram by securing 58,650 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Sajid Hussain Turi of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, who bagged 54,384 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 37.67% in the constituency.