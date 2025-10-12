MWL Secretary General Dr Al-Issa arrives in Pakistan on six-day visit to strengthen interfaith, bilateral cooperation

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, October 12 (APP): Secretary General of the Muslim World League (MWL), Dr Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, on Sunday arrived in Pakistan for a six-day official visit to enhance religious harmony and strengthen ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, warmly received the distinguished guest upon his arrival at Islamabad International Airport.

Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, and Federal Secretary for Religious Affairs, Dr Atta-ur-Rehman, were also present on the occasion.

During his visit, Dr Al-Issa is scheduled to hold high-level meetings with senior government officials, religious scholars, and interfaith leaders to promote mutual understanding, peace, and cooperation in the Muslim world.

Prominent figures, including Senator Hafiz Abdul Karim, Senator Talha Mahmood, Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, and MWL Country Head Saad Masood Al-Harthi also attended the reception at the airport.

The visit reflects the growing collaboration between Pakistan and the MWL in advancing global peace, moderation, and interfaith dialogue.