MWL plays important role for Muslim unity, spreading message of peace: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday appreciated the efforts of Muslim World League and its leadership for playing an important role in uniting Muslim Ummah and spreading the message of peace, tolerance and inter-faith harmony.

The prime minister, said this in a meeting with Secretary General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, who called him here.

Sheikh Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa is visiting Pakistan from October 5-14, 2022.

The prime minister highlighted that the role played by Saudi Arabia, Muslim World League and its secretary general for important Muslim causes, especially on Palestine and Kashmir, was commendable.

Highlighting the devastating impact of the floods in Pakistan on more than 33 million people all across Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz appreciated the support provided by Saudi Arabia to Pakistan during those hard times.

He said that Pakistan attached great importance to its relationship with Saudi Arabia which were rooted firmly in common religion, shared values and culture.

Extending best wishes to the secretary general for his ongoing visit, the prime minister assured him and his delegation of his full support during their stay in Pakistan.