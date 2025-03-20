Mustafa praises Bill Gates’ polio eradication support

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP): Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal on Thursday praised Bill Gates and his team for their vital role in supporting polio eradication efforts in Pakistan.

The minister was talking to Michael Galway, Deputy Director for Polio at the Gates Foundation, who met him to discuss Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to eradicate polio.

Mustafa Kamal said, “Polio eradication is a national priority.”

He added, “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is personally overseeing the progress through regular review meetings.”

During the meeting, Michael Galway congratulated Mustafa Kamal on assuming his new responsibilities and acknowledged his exceptional leadership, which is recognized globally.

The minister expressed his gratitude to Galway for his visit and the foundation’s continued support in the fight against polio.

A comprehensive discussion was held on polio eradication strategies and future action plans.

The minister said, “My first meeting with the Prime Minister was also focused on polio, which reflects our unwavering commitment to eliminating this disease.”

He emphasized that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the government is resolute in its mission to eradicate polio from Pakistan.

He assured that Pakistan highly values the cooperation of global partners in this fight and remains committed to achieving a polio-free status as soon as possible.

“Pakistan’s polio program has successfully identified high-risk and vulnerable areas,” he noted.

“We are ensuring comprehensive measures through high-quality vaccination campaigns in these regions.”

Highlighting future initiatives, the minister expressed optimism about the upcoming polio campaigns, stating that significant improvements in the polio situation will be visible soon.

He reiterated the government’s focus on addressing community concerns, with special attention directed toward Karachi.

“I am personally monitoring polio eradication efforts across the country,” added Mustafa Kamal.

“Our goal is to ensure every child is protected, and we are committed to making Pakistan polio-free at the earliest.”