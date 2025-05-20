35.5 C
Islamabad
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalMustafa Kamal meets Saudi Health Minister
National

Mustafa Kamal meets Saudi Health Minister

41
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): In a significant step toward enhancing cooperation in the health sector, Federal Minister for Health of Pakistan, Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday met with the Minister of Health of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Fahd Abdul Rahman Al-Jalajel.
Mustafa Kamal meets Saudi Health Minister
The meeting, held in Riyadh, was marked by a warm welcome extended by Minister Al-Jalajel, symbolizing the enduring brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.
During their discussions, both ministers delved into a wide array of health-related issues. Key among them was the promotion of technical cooperation, with particular focus on expanding collaboration in vaccine production and telemedicine initiatives.
Minister Mustafa Kamal expressed his gratitude for Saudi Arabia’s unwavering support and valuable contributions to Pakistan’s health sector.
Mustafa Kamal meets Saudi Health Minister
The two sides also reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining close and consistent communication for the welfare of the people of both nations.
A notable highlight of the meeting was the mutual appreciation of ongoing efforts in polio eradication.
Both ministers pledged to continue working together to achieve broader improvements in public health and healthcare delivery systems.
The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both leaders expressing optimism about future collaboration and the potential for new joint ventures in health sector development.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan