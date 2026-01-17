Sunday, January 18, 2026
National

Mustafa Kamal inaugurates Karachi’s 2nd Digitized Healthcare Center

KARACHI, Jan 17 (APP):Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Syed Mustafa Kamal inaugurated Karachi’s second Digitized Healthcare Center under the Federal Healthcare Digitalization Program at Federal Government Dispensary on Saturday.
While addressing the inauguration ceremony, he said that Basic Health Units in Karachi and Islamabad will be digitized to ensure healthcare services at primary level.
He said that the patients will now be able to consult the doctors by technology, who were earlier physically visiting the hospitals.
Earlier, the Federal Minister unveiled the plaque to inaugurate the digitized healthcare  centre. He also visited the centre.
