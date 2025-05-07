Mustafa Kamal condemns Indian missile strike on civilian areas

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 07 (APP):Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal, has strongly denounced the Indian missile attack that struck civilian areas and targeted a Mosque, calling it a blatant violation of international norms and an attack on humanity.

In a statement the minister said, “By targeting innocent civilians and a place of worship, India has crossed all limits of decency and exposed its extremist mindset.

“This is not merely an assault on Pakistan—it is an attack on the entire Muslim Ummah.”

Calling the act a “cowardly and unforgivable crime,” Kamal criticized the Modi administration for what he described as an act of provocation.

“India’s actions reflect the true face of its leadership. The targeting of a Mosque lays bare the deep-rooted extremism driving Indian policy,” he stated.

Kamal emphasized that Pakistan’s commitment to peace should not be mistaken for weakness.

“The era of silence is over. The time has come to respond to the enemy in a language it understands,” he said, underscoring the nation’s readiness to defend its sovereignty.

He said, “Every citizen of Pakistan today stands firmly with our military. We are united, resolute, and prepared to confront any challenge to our dignity and security,” he said.