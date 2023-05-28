MUST VC briefs AJK President about Varsity’s academic output

MIRPUR (AJK): May 28 (APP) ::Vice Chancellor of state-run Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST), Brigadier Retired Prof Dr. Muhammad Younis Javed here on Sunday called on President Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Chancellor of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Universities Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis and briefed him about the ongoing curricular and co-curricular activities in the University.

Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, directed the VC to utilize all possible resources to improve the quality of education in the Varsity and assured him all possible cooperation in this regard.

AHR.