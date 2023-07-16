Muslim leaders praise Saudi Arabia for successful Hajj season

ISLAMABAD, Jul 16 (APP):Leaders of the Muslim world and heads of Islamic organizations have commended Saudi Arabia and its leadership for the successful completion of this year’s Hajj pilgrimage.

The Muslim World League (MWL) extended its congratulations to the Kingdom under the guidance of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, praising the great efforts in serving the Two Holy Mosques and the pilgrims.

MWL Secretary-General, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, emphasized that the success of the Hajj season was a result of meticulous planning, efficient operations, and the dedication of the Saudi government to ensure the best services for the pilgrims.

The league also applauded the continuous improvements in services and facilities to facilitate the sacred journey.

In Cairo, the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed Al Tayeb, extended his congratulations to the Saudi leadership and people for the successful Hajj season, emphasizing the vital role played by Saudi Arabia in providing services for pilgrims from around the world.

Kuwait’s Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah congratulated King Salman on the outstanding success of the Hajj season. They praised the Kingdom’s efforts and modernization of services, aimed at enhancing the pilgrimage experience.

Leaders from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), including President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent heartfelt cables of congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, expressing gratitude for the exceptional care and safety provided to the pilgrims.

In Jeddah, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) praised the Kingdom’s services and hospitality towards pilgrims from OIC member states and countries with Muslim minorities. OIC Secretary-General Hussein Ibrahim Taha appreciated the dedicated efforts of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in maintaining the sanctity and importance of the Two Holy Mosques.

Arab Parliament Speaker Adel Al-Asoomi commended the intensive efforts of the Saudi government in serving pilgrims and ensuring the success of the Hajj. He highlighted the high-quality services provided and congratulated Saudi Arabia and the Islamic world on the triumph of this year’s Hajj season.

Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi, acknowledged Saudi Arabia’s efforts in serving the pilgrims and providing them with a safe and spiritual experience. He praised the coordination and partnership between state agencies and the introduction of modern projects that enhanced the organization of this year’s Hajj.

These leaders lauded the Kingdom’s commitment to serving the Two Holy Mosques, recognizing it as a significant responsibility and an honour. They also expressed gratitude to all workers involved in organizing the Hajj for their humanitarian initiatives and dedication to Islamic values.