Muslim Institute hosts dialogue titled “Iqbal: A Link between the East and the West”

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):The Muslim Institute on Wednesday hosted a scholarly roundtable discussion titled “Iqbal: A Link between the East and the West,” highlighting the need to strengthen literary, cultural, and academic collaboration between Pakistan and Hungary.

The Ambassador of Hungary to Pakistan, Dr Zoltán Varga, attended the event as the chief guest.

In his address, he expressed his commitment to expanding educational and cultural cooperation between the two countries and noted that literary dialogue can play a vital role in strengthening bilateral relations.

The session was moderated by Zunera Mumtaz.

Distinguished speakers included Prof Dr Nazir Ahmad Zafar, Dean of the Faculty of Information Science and Technology at COMSATS University Islamabad; Dr Abdul Basit, Senior Assistant Professor in the Department of Media Studies at Bahria University Islamabad; Dr Sajid Mehmood, Assistant Professor at Government Postgraduate College, Mansehra; and Muhammad Azeem, PhD scholar at the University of the Punjab, Lahore.

The speakers observed that Allama Muhammad Iqbal continues to serve as an intellectual bridge between the East and the West. They emphasized that his philosophical thought provides guidance for promoting global dialogue, tolerance, and shared human values.

They further remarked that, in the contemporary global context, Iqbal’s philosophy offers one of the most effective foundations for fostering harmony among civilizations.

During the event, researchers presented a comparative analysis of the revolutionary poetry and the concept of freedom in the works of Allama Iqbal and Hungary’s national poet, Sándor Petofi.

According to the speakers, themes such as freedom, selfhood, human dignity, and national awakening are prominently reflected in the works of both thinkers, representing a shared human legacy that transcends geographical boundaries.

Ambassadors from Azerbaijan and Morocco, the Deputy Head of Mission of the Embassies of Indonesia and Uzbekistan, and diplomats from the Embassies of Iran and the Philippines also attended the event, highlighting its international significance.

The speakers stressed that literary and intellectual dialogue is essential for strengthening people-to-people relations and promoting a culture of peace, tolerance, and dialogue among younger generations.

According to the organizers, the roundtable discussion was not merely a literary gathering but an academic initiative aimed at expanding Pakistan’s relations with other countries through the intellectual legacy of Iqbal. They noted that the dialogue is expected to open new avenues for joint research projects, academic exchanges, and cultural cooperation between Pakistan and Hungary.

The event concluded with an interactive question-and-answer session, allowing participants and speakers to engage in detailed discussion.