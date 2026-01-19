MUSLIM Institute commemorates martyrs of Black January on Azerbaijan’s Day of mourning

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP):MUSLIM Institute, Islamabad, in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Islamabad, organized a roundtable discussion to commemorate Azerbaijan’s Day of Mourning and to honor the martyrs of the tragic events of January 19–20, 1990, remembered as Black January.

The event, titled “Pakistan–Azerbaijan Brotherhood: Commemorating the ‘Day of Mourning’ and the Martyrs of Black January,” was held on Monday at the National Library, Islamabad.

Keynote speakers included Khazar Farhadov, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan; Prof. Zameer Awan, diplomat and analyst; Dr. Aalia Sohail Khan, Country Director, American Institute of Pakistan Studies (AIPS); Dr. Samina Yasmeen Amin, Chairperson, Department of Pakistan Studies, Allama Iqbal Open University; Dr. Amna Mahmood, In-Charge Female Campus, International Islamic University Islamabad; and Aynur, Head of the Azerbaijan Center, National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Islamabad.

Black January remains one of the most painful chapters in Azerbaijan’s modern history.

Speakers examined the political, historical, and moral dimensions of Black January, highlighting how the sacrifice of innocent civilians laid the moral foundation for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national dignity.

Commemorating Mourning Day in Pakistan carries special significance, symbolizing the deep-rooted and time-tested brotherhood between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. The two countries share a relationship founded on mutual respect, shared values, and a common understanding of the importance of sovereignty and independence.

Pakistan and Azerbaijan have consistently supported each other at the international forums, reflecting principled solidarity rather than political convenience, and a shared moral outlook shaped by parallel historical experiences.

As Pakistan and Azerbaijan look ahead, both remain firmly committed to strengthening bilateral cooperation across diplomacy, trade, education, culture, and people-to-people exchanges, believing that a strong Pakistan–Azerbaijan partnership contributes not only to shared national interests but also to regional stability and global peace.

The gathering brought together diplomats, scholars, policymakers, media representatives, and members of civil society.